Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $172,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

