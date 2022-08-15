Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 1.9 %
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $28.60.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
