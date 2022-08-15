Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nanobiotix Price Performance
NBTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanobiotix (NBTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.