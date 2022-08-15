Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NBTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

