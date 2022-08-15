NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Short Interest Update

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.