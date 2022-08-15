National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Down 1.7 %

NCMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. 532,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.