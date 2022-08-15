Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $252,376.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,401,827 coins and its circulating supply is 19,330,682 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

