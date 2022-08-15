NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.96. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 15,265 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

