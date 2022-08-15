NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.