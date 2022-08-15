Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 445.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.29. 232,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.75. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

