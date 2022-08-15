NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRSN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 48,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,074. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

