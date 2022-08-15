New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

New Relic Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,864. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $23,972,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

