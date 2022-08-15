Newscrypto 1-Day Volume Tops $4.42 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

