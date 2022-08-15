NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $847,984.71 and $6.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00253178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

