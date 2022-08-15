NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Up 43.3% in July

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 29,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,296. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

NEXGEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.