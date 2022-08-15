NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 63.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.63. 63,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

