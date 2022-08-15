NFTify (N1) Price Tops $0.0120

NFTify (N1) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, NFTify has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $245,352.34 and approximately $92.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013913 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

