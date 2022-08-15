NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 4.7%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.89. 3,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 17,828 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,422,251.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 17,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,422,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,227,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,060. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

