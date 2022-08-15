Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

