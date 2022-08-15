Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

