Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $290,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.