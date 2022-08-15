Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $422,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.