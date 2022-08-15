Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $942,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,842.9% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 511,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 485,424 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.8 %

SH stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

