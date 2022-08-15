Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 25.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 140.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

