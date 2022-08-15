Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 884 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,685,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $301.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

