Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 884 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,685,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $301.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
