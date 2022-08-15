Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,738 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $7,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in McKesson by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $365.20 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

