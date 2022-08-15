Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

