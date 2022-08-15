Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

