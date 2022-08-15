Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Sheet Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NPSGY remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Sheet Glass has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

About Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

