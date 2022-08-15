Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Short Interest Down 30.6% in July

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLIT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

