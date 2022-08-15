Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Short Interest Down 30.6% in July

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLIT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
