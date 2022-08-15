NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 23,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.03 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.