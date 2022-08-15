Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,155 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. 15,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

