Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System makes up approximately 1.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Community Bank System worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $71.59. 3,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

