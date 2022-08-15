Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 111,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 131,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PREF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,835 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

