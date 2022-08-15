Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 317,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.65. 59,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,314. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

