Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the period. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.97. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

