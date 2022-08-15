Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 188.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 327,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.