Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,088 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after purchasing an additional 452,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

