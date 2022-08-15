Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 11,049 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $28,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USMV traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.74. 2,546,796 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

