Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.08. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.