Nottingham Advisors Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 307,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,162,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.83. 2,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,416. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.