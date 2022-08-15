Novacoin Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $44,514.67 and $14.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.68 or 0.99943011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026119 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.