Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Novan Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Novan has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novan
Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.