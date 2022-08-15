Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Novan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Novan has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novan will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

