Numeraire Price Hits $21.24 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $21.24 or 0.00085395 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $125.04 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,947,908 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

