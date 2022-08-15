Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 6,181 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

