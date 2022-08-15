Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.94. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 6,181 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

