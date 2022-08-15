Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance

OBCI stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

