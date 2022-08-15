OG Fan Token Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00025491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00098646 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

