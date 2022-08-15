OneRoot Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,552.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $486,479.01 and approximately $9,552.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.