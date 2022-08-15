Opus (OPT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Opus (OPT) traded up 71.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $30,283.47 and $5.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00127257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

