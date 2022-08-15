Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 7.6 %

MXCHY opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Orbia Advance

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

