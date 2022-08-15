Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Raised to 697.00 at Citigroup

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from 688.00 to 697.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $757.40.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $35.65. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

