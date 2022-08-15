Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.
NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $81.84. 70,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
